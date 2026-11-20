Authorities arrested 62 people and seized more than 235,000 pounds of marijuana from multiple industrial warehouses in Chico, the Butte County Sheriff's Office said.

The arrests followed an investigation into suspected marijuana processing operations at warehouses on Contractors Lane in Chico. Large quantities of marijuana were found to be processed at the facilities "under the guise of hemp processing," according to the sheriff's office.

On Nov. 17, detectives with the sheriff's office, the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force, the Bureau of Land Management and the California Department of Cannabis Control served a search warrant at the warehouses.

Authorities contacted 62 people at the facilities and found multiple warehouses containing marijuana in various stages of processing.

All individuals — between ages 19 and 83 — were arrested and booked into the Butte County Jail on Nov. 17, the sheriff's office said. Among the group, 34 people are from Yuba City, 14 are from Sacramento, six from Chico, three from Live Oak, and one from each of Woodland, Hamilton City, Elk Grove, Colusa and Olivehurst.

Most of those arrested were listed as facing charges of cultivating marijuana. Several individuals also faced charges of possessing marijuana for sale.

One individual was additionally charged with smuggling a controlled substance into a jail or prison and possessing a controlled substance.

Detectives located approximately 235,661 pounds of marijuana at the warehouses, with a street value of around $282.8 million. The sheriff's office said the investigators spent three days processing the warehouses.