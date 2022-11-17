Watch CBS News
Butte County man pleads guilty to selling 1,000 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl to undercover agent

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A Butte County man pleaded guilty this week to selling 1,000 counterfeit pills that contained fentanyl, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of California, Julius Rucks, 41, sold the counterfeit pills to an undercover agent on three separate days — Dec. 6, 2018, Jan. 10, 2019, and April 3, 2019.

Rucks pleaded guilty on Monday to three counts of distributing fentanyl.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $1 million. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 6.

First published on November 16, 2022 / 4:00 PM

