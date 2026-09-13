Mariners stumble again in playoff push, Butler's 9th-inning homer lifts A's to 8-7 win

Lawrence Butler hit a two-run drive off Andrés Muñoz in the ninth inning for his second home run of the game as the Athletics overcame a four-run deficit and beat Seattle 8-7 Sunday, leaving the Mariners five games back in the AL West with 12 to play.

The A's took five of seven from Seattle in an 11-day span, including a win Friday on Donovan Walton's 10th-inning homer. The Mariners fell six games behind for the last AL wild card.

Butler had four RBIs and finished with 13 against Seattle this season.

Randy Arozarena homered twice and had four RBIs for the Mariners, who led 6-2 before the A's tied the score in a four-run seventh. Gabe Speier walked Jhonny Pereda with the bases loaded, Butler hit an RBI groundout and pinch-hitter Shea Langeliers had a two-run single against Seranthony Domínguez.

Arozarena, who has 25 homers, connected off Hogan Harris for a 7-6 lead in the eighth. He hit a two-run homer in the third and an RBI single in the fourth as part of his second straight four-RBI game.

Trying for his first five-out save since 2024, Muñoz (5-6) blew a save for the 10th time in 37 chances.

Muñoz stranded a runner at third base in the eighth, then allowed Zack Gelof's leading single in the ninth. Butler followed with his 16th homer.

Elvis Alvarado (5-3) pitched a one-hit ninth.

Gelof and Butler homered on consecutive pitches in the first off Bryce Miller.

Up next

Mariners: Kade Anderson (1-1, 4.2) Monday starts at the Angels, who go with Reid Detmers (5-8, 3.32) in a matchup of left-handers.

Athletics: RHP Jack Perkins (3-11, 6.53) pitches Tuesday at Tampa Bay, which starts RHP Griffin Jax (7-10, 3.99).