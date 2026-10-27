Deadly assault near Downtown Sacramento housing complex sparks safety concerns

A man died after an assault near a Downtown Sacramento supportive housing complex over the weekend, prompting renewed concerns from some business owners about public safety in the area.

Sacramento police responded shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday to the area of Ninth Street near St. Clare at Capitol Park for a reported assault. Officers found a man unconscious, and he later died at a hospital.

Police arrested 41-year-old Manuel Rivas on homicide-related charges. The investigation remains ongoing.

St. Clare at Capitol Park, located in the historic Capitol Park Hotel building, was converted into permanent housing for people experiencing homelessness in 2024.

Some downtown business owners say the area has experienced repeated incidents of violence and argue that existing approaches have not adequately addressed their concerns.

"I've had people with knives and guns and sexual assaults at that location," Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho said nearly a year ago, referring to St. Clare at Capitol Park.

Steven Bauer, owner of USA Valet Parking, said he supports providing housing for people who need it but believes the location presents public safety challenges for nearby businesses.

"Providing housing for people who need it is a great idea, providing housing in a downtown economic corridor like that, it's a sandwich of crime, danger and a lack of safety," Bauer said.

Bauer operates valet services across Downtown Sacramento and Old Sacramento. He said the J, K and L street corridors have presented some of the biggest challenges for his business.

In April, one of Bauer's employees was assaulted with a hammer while walking past St. Clare on her way back to her station.

"She did not know the assailant. Fractured her skull, required surgery. She's got a titanium plate in her head now to keep that intact," Bauer said.

Bauer said previous incidents in the area have been difficult for him and his employees.

"I had similar issues there before," Bauer said. "It's honestly still hard to talk about."

Sacramento Mayor Kevin McCarty said in a statement that city officials are working with police and downtown business leaders on the matter.

"We are communicating with Sacramento Police and downtown business leaders to better understand the circumstances of the incident, ongoing challenges in the area, and strategies to improve public safety," McCarty said in the statement.

John Vignocchi, CEO of Region Business, also questioned how city leaders characterize changes in crime rates, arguing that recent declines should be viewed in the context of the increase during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The reality is we're just basically back to where we were before COVID, and COVID was obviously a huge spike in crime," Vignocchi said.

Mercy Housing, which operates St. Clare at Capitol Park, said it was saddened by the death and is cooperating with the investigation.

"Our hearts are with the loved ones of the man who lost his life and with everyone in the Saint Clare community affected by this tragedy," the organization said in a statement.

Mercy Housing said it is providing ongoing support to residents and staff and that their safety and well-being remain its immediate priority.

The circumstances surrounding the deadly assault remain under investigation.