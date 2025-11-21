Business owner in Sacramento's Oak Park aims to build better community amid neighborhood struggles

In the heart of Oak Park, a local business owner is fed up with crime but ready to fight for a better and safer community, using his business mission as a platform for change.

Community Shop Class on Stockton Boulevard was created with a mission to provide a hands-on, supportive space where neurodivergent learners and individuals with learning differences can grow, thrive, and develop practical skills, giving them a place to learn and succeed in ways that work for them.

Chad Orcutt lives in Oak Park, just a walking distance from his business on the 3800 block of Stockton Boulevard, and said he saw the potential of what could be and opened the shop with purpose. The neighborhood learning center includes a makers space, bike shop, podcast studio, stage, and workshop. Classes are offered to teach skills and empower.

Over the last three months, Orcutt said, safety concerns have forced tough decisions. Orcutt said the shop is working through a "quiet closure," locking the gate at the front doors of the business that, before this time, were mostly always open.

"The crime situation put us in a tough spot. That's the number one thing, making sure kids are safe," Orcutt said.

He's brought in private security, consultants, and worked with police to keep the space secure. There are added security measures, too, like cameras to stop vandalism.

A few weeks before speaking to CBS Sacramento, Orcutt posted on social media that the shop would close because of the crime and concerns on Stockton Boulevard. Now, he says, he's changed his mind and has rebuilt his resilience to stay and fight for a better community.

Free community Thanksgiving dinner

Despite the challenges, Orcutt is committed to the neighborhood.

"I believe this block deserves to stay. I don't want it to be taken by crime," he said. "We decided we're gonna take this block back. We're gonna make it beautiful again, we're gonna have people walking up and down our sidewalks. It's important."

On Thanksgiving, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Community Shop Class will host the fourth annual community dinner at the shop, 3818 Stockton Blvd.

Orcutt said the dinner, like the business, embodies the spirit of the community and hope for the future. More information about donations for food and supplies can be found here.

Future of Stockton Boulevard

Sacramento City Councilmember Caity Maple was made aware of Orcutt's concerns outside of his business. Together, they are planning to bring in leaders from across the neighborhood to discuss the problems and potential solutions.

"They're really a gathering space. They're a community conduit, they're a place where people find help, find community and guidance, and it's hard to even put words to all the different things that they do in such a place where it really needs it," said Maple.

Right now, applications are open for city grants supporting Stockton Boulevard. Grants will be awarded in amounts from $5,000 to $25,000, and are open to businesses, nonprofits, community organizations, and individuals with a fiscal sponsor. The city encourages applicants who have lived experience or generational ties to the Stockton Boulevard area to apply.