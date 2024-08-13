Watch CBS News
Burglary suspect arrested after allegedly trying to break into Roseville bank again

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Roseville bank burglary suspect arrested
Roseville bank burglary suspect arrested 00:28

ROSEVILLE – Officers say they have arrested the person suspected of breaking into a Roseville bank on Monday after he came back and allegedly tried to get in again.

Roseville police say the first incident happened early Monday morning at the US Bank branch near Estates Drive and Harding Boulevard.

That morning, someone apparently broke into the bank before it was opened using a crowbar. An undisclosed number of items were stolen.

12p-vo-roseville-bank-b-kmaxbl7z-1.jpg
Police investigating after the Monday morning break-in at the US Bank in Roseville. CBS13

Late Monday night, Roseville police say their graveyard shift officers then responded to the same bank again to investigate another alarm call.

Again, the suspect had gotten away by the time officers arrived. However, officers searched the area and soon found a man who matched the description of the suspect.

Further, police say the suspect also had coins that matched ones taken from the bank in the earlier burglary.

The suspect was arrested and has been booked on two counts of burglary as well as drug charges. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

