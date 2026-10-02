Bull Fire near Northern California-Nevada border prompts evacuation warnings

Evacuation warnings were issued Friday as the Bull Fire burned near the Northern California-Nevada border.

The fire was burning above Verdi, Nevada, just east of Dog Valley, according to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office.

Residents in parts of the Verdi and Sierra Canyon areas were told to be ready to evacuate if conditions changed.

Verdi sits right along the state line, just a few miles east of California.

Truckee Meadows Fire crews were battling the vegetation fire. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office was also helping with the emergency response.

Residents were asked to avoid the area and keep emergency dispatch lines clear.

No acreage or containment information was immediately available.