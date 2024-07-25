Building accessory dwelling units in Davis just got a lot easier. Here's why.

DAVIS -- The City of Davis is making it easier than ever before for people to build ADUs, or accessory dwelling units.

The units are smaller homes built on existing properties and they are only continuing to get more popular. Some homeowners build them for relatives or home offices, but a lot choose to rent them out to bring in additional income.

"This really is going to help speed up the process for our homeowners," said Jenny Tan, the city's director of community engagement.

For many people, the most daunting and complicated part of the process is getting the plans for the ADU approved, not building one.

"Homeowners can actually save up to $12,000 through this process and up to six months of time," Tan said.

This week, Davis launched a total of nine different pre-approved ADU designs that are free of cost to residents. The three home sizes are a 300-square-foot studio, a 565-square-foot one-bedroom unit and a 740-square-foot two-bedroom unit.

This eliminates the step of having to hire an architect to draw up your ADU design and then going back and forth with the city to get it approved.

"If we want housing, we are gonna have to put in the work. It's that simple," Derek Sherrell said.

Sherrell is "That ADU guy" on YouTube. His channel and website teach people how to plan for and build the units start-to-finish.

"I grew up poor. We bounced around from crappy apartment to crappy apartment. I knew when I was young I was gonna build housing and do everything I could in my lifetime to change housing for the better," Sherrell said.

He calls better access to ADUs a game changer for affordable housing.

"It's something that will move the housing needle more than anything else. It's not going to solve the housing crisis, but it's going to help by adding more needed supply of smaller more attainable housing units," Sherrell said.

He applauded Davis and any municipality that has these pre-approved plans to help cut through the red tape.

Locally Sacramento County, Placer County, the City of Sacramento, Citrus Heights, and more all have pre-designed ADU plans available for residents.

"It's basic supply and demand. The more housing products, the more choices tenants have and the more downward pressure is placed on rents," Sherrell said. "ADUs being smaller, just because of size alone they are going to be more affordable. Not to mention the infrastructure is already in. So adding more of them and considering they are the cheapest option to build. Couple that with every homeowner that owns a single-family house can now become a micro-developer. Those three reasons are why ADUs are going to change our climate and the landscape of housing in this country."

Eliminating much of the design and planning stage means most homeowners can get their pre-designed plan, make any small tweaks if needed, take it back to their city's planning department, and then start the permit process.

Sherrell said that your next biggest hurdle is finding a reliable contractor, if you choose not to build the ADU yourself, and that you should not simply choose the cheapest option or someone you have not properly vetted.

His number one tip for finding a good contractor is to head to a local lumber yard and ask them for a contractor who has paid their bill 10 years or more, who has integrity, and who they would hire to build an ADU.

"Local supply houses know the good and bad contractors. They will not give you a bad referral. Get a few names from them and then call those contractors," Sherrell said.

Sherrell said that California leads the nation in ADU legislation and is one of only four states that have overarching state laws allowing ADUs.

He argues what needs to be better reformed in California is helping people finance them.

"It's how do we get the money to build this project? That's the problem right now," Sherrell said.

The small homes have big potential, not just in earnings for those building and renting them out but in access to housing for all.

