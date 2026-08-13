Bug Fire burns 2 civilians near California-Nevada border, sheriff says

Two people were flown to the UC Davis Burn Center in Sacramento after suffering burn injuries in the Bug Fire near the California-Nevada border, authorities said Thursday.

The Lassen County Sheriff's Office said both people were civilians who were initially treated by firefighters and paramedics at the fire before being flown to Sacramento.

Authorities have not released where the two people were found, the extent of their burns or their current conditions.

Lassen County officials said they are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the injuries.

The injuries come as the massive Bug Fire continues burning across the California-Nevada border. The fire had grown to 88,422 acres and was 15% contained Thursday, according to an official incident update. More than 500 personnel are assigned to the fire.

The Bug Fire started Aug. 8 in Lassen County before spreading into Nevada. The nearby Fred Mountain Fire has since merged with the Bug Fire and is now being managed as part of the same blaze. Fire officials have said both fires were human-caused.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency earlier this week for areas of Washoe County and the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony affected by the wildfires. Evacuation zones continue to change as firefighters work across the sprawling incident.