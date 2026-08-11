Woman admits to starting Fred Mountain Fire near California-Nevada border, officials say

A 47-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of intentionally starting the Fred Mountain Fire, one of two wildfires that have merged at the California-Nevada border as thousands of people remain under evacuation orders and warnings.

Christine Mitchell was arrested in connection with the Fred Mountain Fire after investigators said she intentionally started multiple fires near the 1300 block of Freds Mountain Road in Nevada, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday evening.

According to the sheriff's office, fire crews responding to the Fred Mountain Fire shortly after it started were flagged down by Mitchell, who allegedly told them she had intentionally started the fire.

Deputies and detectives later developed probable cause to arrest Mitchell on charges of third-degree arson and possession of a controlled substance.

"Starting another fire while crews were already committed to an active wildfire placed additional strain on emergency resources and unnecessarily threatened additional portions of our community," Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said.

Washoe County Sheriff's Office

Now combined, the Fred Mountain Fire and the Bug Fire have burned more than 57,000 acres with no containment as of Tuesday night, according to fire officials. The flames have prompted thousands of evacuations in Nevada north of Reno.

The Bug Fire originated on the California side of the border in Lassen County and has since been determined by the Bureau of Land Management to also be human-caused. The cause of that fire is separate from the allegations against Mitchell in connection with the Fred Mountain Fire.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency Monday for portions of Washoe County and the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony affected by the Bug and Fred Mountain fires.

The fires have also forced school closures in the Reno area. The Washoe County School District canceled classes and activities Tuesday at nine schools because of evacuation zones, power outages and updated information from public safety agencies.

The sheriff's office said the investigation into the Fred Mountain Fire remains ongoing and additional charges may be filed.