Bryan Scofield

Bryan's background is as diverse as NorCal weather.

Bryan is a two-time Emmy Award winner, one for feature reporting and one for hard news, and all the while earned the Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association.

He is the proud son of a Marine Corps Sergeant and the proud dad of a 12-year-old son.

He's spent most of his weather career in California and Nevada, but one of his favorite TV memories was discovering talent for a lifestyle show he hosted in Northeast, Pennsylvania.

"I've been blessed with meeting good, authentic people from all walks of life and hearing their stories...and that keeps me in television".

If you want to connect with Bryan, look for him in vintage stores and flea markets or catch him at noon, 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. during the week, and weekend evenings.