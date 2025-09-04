2 brothers convicted in deadly shooting on Stockton's Clay Street

Two brothers have been convicted in connection with the killing of Viviana Valadez in Stockton in 2023, prosecutors said on Thursday.

Prosecutors said Cesar Lopez was under a domestic violence protective order and tracked Valadez to Clay Street on Dec. 17, 2023. Cesar's brother, Luis Lopez, shot Valadez and another victim, prosecutors said.

Cesar then assaulted Valadez and chased the other victim, according to prosecutors.

Cesar surrendered to the police in Phoenix the next day, while Luis was arrested in Idaho about a week later.

Prosecutors said Cesar was found guilty of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and violation of a domestic violence criminal protective order. He faces a maximum of 23 years.

Luis was found guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm enhancement and attempted second-degree murder with a firearm enhancement. He faces a maximum of 47 years to life.

They are scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 29.