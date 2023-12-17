Woman killed, man wounded in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON - A woman was killed and a man is in the hospital after a shooting in Stockton Sunday afternoon, police said.

Shortly before 3:45 p.m., police responded to S. Grant Street and Clay Street after receiving a report of a shooting.

Two victims, a 32-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, were found with gunshot wounds and rushed to the hospital.

The woman died at the hospital and the man is in stable condition and is expected to survive, police said.

Detectives and evidence technicians took over the investigation and will be processing the scene to learn a motive and identify a suspect.

The identification of the woman killed has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.