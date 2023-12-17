Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman killed, man wounded in Stockton shooting

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

STOCKTON - A woman was killed and a man is in the hospital after a shooting in Stockton Sunday afternoon, police said.

Shortly before 3:45 p.m., police responded to S. Grant Street and Clay Street after receiving a report of a shooting.

Two victims, a 32-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, were found with gunshot wounds and rushed to the hospital.

The woman died at the hospital and the man is in stable condition and is expected to survive, police said.

Detectives and evidence technicians took over the investigation and will be processing the scene to learn a motive and identify a suspect.

The identification of the woman killed has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.

Brandon Downs

Brandon comes to CBS13 from Action News Now (KHSL/KNVN) in Chico where he spent two years as the Digital Content Manager.

First published on December 17, 2023 / 8:51 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.