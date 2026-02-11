Brothers arrested in January robbery at Roseville Galleria, police say

Two brothers have been arrested in connection with a robbery that happened at the Roseville Galleria in mid-January, officials said on Wednesday.

Daniel Ruiz, 21, and his brother David Ruiz, 19, were arrested when law enforcement officials served a search warrant at the older sibling's Sacramento County home, Roseville police said. Both were booked into the South Placer County Jail.

The brothers are accused of forcibly ripping a chain off a victim's neck at the mall on January 16. Investigators said they warned the victim "not to try anything" while they were holding their waistbands.

The older Ruiz brother was identified through surveillance footage and license plate information, police said. On January 26, he allegedly returned to the mall and committed grand theft.

Roseville police said that the second incident gave investigators what they " needed to strengthen the case." The 21-year-old Ruiz was confirmed to be the owner of the vehicle that was used on both dates, which cleared the way for that search warrant.

During that search, investigators said they also found an unregistered Glock handgun that was improperly secured.

The Ruiz brothers both face charges of robbery and conspiracy. Roseville police said additional felony charges of child endangerment and unsafe storage of a firearm have been forwarded to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office.

The January 16 robbery happened a day after three teenagers were arrested following an unrelated robbery at the Macy's located at the Galleria.