3 arrested after Macy's robbery at Roseville Galleria, police say

Three teenagers were arrested Wednesday evening following a robbery at the Westfield Galleria in Roseville, officials said.

Roseville police said officers were called to the Macy's store at the mall around 5:20 p.m. after reports of a robbery involving multiple suspects. Police said an 18-year-old man and two juveniles, ages 16 and 17, worked together to steal clothing, fragrances and a bag.

When loss prevention employees attempted to confront the group, one of the juveniles punched an employee in the face before the suspects fled the mall in a silver, two-door Honda Civic, police said.

Officers later located the suspect vehicle parked at the Bass Pro Shops in Rocklin. Police found all three suspects inside the vehicle, along with one unrelated person.

All three suspects were taken into custody. The adult was identified as Roman Pocklingtonsetter, 18, police said.

Investigators later learned the same group had allegedly stolen a replica rifle from the Bass Pro Shops store shortly before being detained. Rocklin police are handling that portion of the investigation.

All three suspects were arrested on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy, and organized retail theft, police said. Pocklingtonsetter was booked into the South Placer Jail, while the two juveniles were booked into juvenile hall.