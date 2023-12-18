Watch CBS News
Local News

Brantley Gilbert, Dustin Lynch, and Walker Hayes announced as headliners for Cal Expo's "Country in the Park" festival

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO – Can't wait until autumn to get your country music festival fix?

The headliners for KNCI's 24th annual Country in the Park Music Festival at Cal Expo were announced on Monday.

Brantley Gilbert, Dustin Lynch, and Walker Hayes all get top billing for the 2024 iteration of the spring festival. Michael Ray, Brian Kelley (of Florida Georgia Line), Ingrid Andress, Priscilla Block, Chase Matthew, and Drew Baldridge are among the supporting acts.

Organizers say food trucks, line dancing, axe throwing, photo booths, and other activities are also planned.

Country in the Park is scheduled for May 17 and 18 at Cal Expo. Later in the year – the week after Aftershock Festival in October – is Sacramento's growing country music festival, GoldenSky.

Tickets for Country in the Park are on sale as of Monday at the KNCI website. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on December 18, 2023 / 8:34 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.