Brantley Gilbert, Dustin Lynch, and Walker Hayes announced as headliners for Cal Expo's "Country in the Park" festival

SACRAMENTO – Can't wait until autumn to get your country music festival fix?

The headliners for KNCI's 24th annual Country in the Park Music Festival at Cal Expo were announced on Monday.

Brantley Gilbert, Dustin Lynch, and Walker Hayes all get top billing for the 2024 iteration of the spring festival. Michael Ray, Brian Kelley (of Florida Georgia Line), Ingrid Andress, Priscilla Block, Chase Matthew, and Drew Baldridge are among the supporting acts.

Organizers say food trucks, line dancing, axe throwing, photo booths, and other activities are also planned.

Country in the Park is scheduled for May 17 and 18 at Cal Expo. Later in the year – the week after Aftershock Festival in October – is Sacramento's growing country music festival, GoldenSky.

Tickets for Country in the Park are on sale as of Monday at the KNCI website.