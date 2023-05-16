Boyz II Men, Third Eye Blind, George Thorogood added to 2023 California State Fair concert schedule

SACRAMENTO – The full slate of concerts happening this year at the California State Fair and Food Festival has now been revealed.

Legendary R&B groups Boyz II Men and Kool & The Gang were among the latest additions to the Toyota Concert Series. Rock groups Third Eye Blind, George Thorogood & the Destroyers, and Revisiting Creedence were also announced on Tuesday.

They all join an already packed schedule of artists paying a visit to the 2023 version of the fair.

Fitz and the Tantrums, Ashley McBryde, LeAnn Rimes, The Isley Brothers, and Ashanti are among the artists previously announced.

Trace Adkins will be the fair's closing act on July 30.

The fair is scheduled to start on July 14 at the Cal Expo fairgrounds.