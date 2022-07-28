Watch CBS News
Boy Wins Baskin-Robbins' Pint-Sized Hero Award

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

A patient at Shriners Children's Hospital was awarded the Baskin-Robbins Pint-Sized Hero Award.

Baskin-Robbins' Joy in Childhood Foundation says that the award is given to children who inspire others and bring joy despite facing challenges and battling illness. 

"Being a Pint-Sized Hero for Shriners is just wonderful because I love this hospital," said award recipient Michael.

A $31,000 grant to Shriners Children Northern California was presented to Michael to support its Care Management program.

And for Michael, Baskin-Robbins awarded him a year's worth of free ice cream.

