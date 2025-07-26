Boneyard Fire forces evacuations in Tuolumne, Mariposa counties

Several roads have been evacuated in the Sierra Nevada foothills due to the Boneyard Fire burning in Tuolumne County Saturday afternoon.

According to Cal Fire, the Boneyard Fire has burned about 100 acres in the area of Priest Coulterville Road, south of Highway 120. It broke out around 1:20 p.m.

Evacuation orders were issued in parts of Mariposa and Tuolumne County. The orders include Jackass Ridge Road, Jackass Creek and Donkey Lane, the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office said.

In Tuolumne County, evacuation orders were issued for Jackass Creek Road from Merrell Road to the Mariposa County line.

In Mariposa County, Cueno Road, Pine Road, Stout Road, Sierra Road and Chapin Road are under evacuation warnings.

A temporary evacuation point was established at Lake Don Pedro Elementary School, located at 2411 Hidalgo Street in La Grange.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.