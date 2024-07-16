Watch CBS News
Person detained after bomb threat evacuates Sacramento library

By Richard Ramos

CBS Sacramento

ARDEN-ARCADE — A suspect has been detained as authorities investigate a bomb threat at a Sacramento library, officials said Tuesday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the Arden-Dimick Library at Watt and Northrop avenues was evacuated at around 4:30 p.m. after a person told an employee he had a bomb.

Despite the individual being detained, investigators have not located a device.

A bomb squad was headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

