Watch CBS News
Local News

Bomb threat prompts evacuations at the Department of Human Assistance

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A bomb threat has prompted evacuations at the Department of Human Assistance.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, a male walked into the department with a backpack and said he had a bomb.

He was detained, but the backpack is still in the building. 

The light rail station between 28th, 29th, and R street is also being impacted.

We will update this story as more details are made available.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on January 13, 2023 / 10:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.