Bomb threat prompts evacuations at the Department of Human Assistance
SACRAMENTO — A bomb threat has prompted evacuations at the Department of Human Assistance.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, a male walked into the department with a backpack and said he had a bomb.
He was detained, but the backpack is still in the building.
The light rail station between 28th, 29th, and R street is also being impacted.
We will update this story as more details are made available.
