Bomb squad, hazmat investigate container releasing smoke at south Sacramento bus stop

SACRAMENTO — An investigation is underway after a suspicious container was found to be releasing smoke near a bus stop in the south Sacramento area late Thursday afternoon.

The container was found shortly after 3 p.m. near a bus stop in an area along Stockton Boulevard between 13th and 14th Avenues.

A Sacramento Fire Department spokesperson said its hazmat team was initially called out to investigate the container, but due to its suspicious nature, the Sacramento Police Department's explosive ordnance disposal unit was called in to assist with determining just what the item was.

Photos from a witness in the area show the smoke coming from the container, which was lying on the ground just below the bus stop bench. The images aren't close enough to determine exactly what the item is, but it is about a foot long.

An image from a viewer shows the suspicious container authorities were investigating at a south Sacramento bus stop on Thursday, September 21, 2023. The container was releasing smoke and prompted a bomb squad to respond to the scene. Veronica Diosdado Hernandez

The police bomb squad will first inspect the item ahead of the fire department's hazmat team to determine whether or not an explosive is inside the container, the fire department spokesperson said.

While investigators examine the container, Stockton Boulevard will be closed between 13th and 14th Avene. Traffic is expected to be affected for multiple hours. Civilians are asked to avoid the area.