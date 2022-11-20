Bodycam video shows Fairfield police officer shoot suspect

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield Police have released bodycam footage showing the moment officers chased a man and fired multiple shots.

The original call to 911 came from a woman nearby, alerting police that a man, who she described as homeless, was about to set up a campsite.

When police arrived, they recognized that it was 43-year-old Robert Wilson.

From the beginning, the suspect refused to cooperate.

"Do not go in that car," officers are heard telling Wilson.

Wilson disobeys, slamming the car door behind him and talking with the officers through the window.

"You have a warrant for your arrest," officers told Wilson. "No, I don't," he responded.

Another warning came as officers tried to take Wilson into custody as he was still sitting in the driver's seat of his vehicle.

"Listen to me; you have a warrant for your arrest," said an officer.

Wilson fled to a nearby parking lot down the road; he was unable to get far as one of the officers placed a tire deflation device under the car's front and back wheels.

Then, the foot chase begins in broad daylight.

"He's got a gun," one officer yells to the other as both pursue. "Drop it! Drop it!" the officer yells to Wilson.

Next, three gunshots were fired, and Wilson fell to the ground after being hit twice in the middle of the road on Central Way.

Bodycam video captures the moment Wilson pointed what appears to be a gun at police over his shoulder as he is running away.

"He's got another gun on his hip," the officer yells to his partner. "Get away from the gun now," he tells Wilson as he lies in the street. "Listen to me; keep your hands on top of your head. Do not reach for the gun."

The officers take five BB guns from Wilson's person; they found another in his vehicle. Officers were able to detain him without further incident.

Wilson was taken to the hospital before being taken into custody. Neither cop was injured.

In a statement, Fairfield PD said, "the Solano County Major Crimes Task Force, led by the Solano County District Attorney's Office, is conducting the investigation into this incident."

Fairfield PD says it will also conduct an administrative investigation to determine if policies and procedures were followed.

Wilson faces several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest. He is currently in the Solano County Jail with bail set at $45,000.