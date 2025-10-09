Body recovered after boater falls into water at Tower Park Marina in San Joaquin County

Authorities have recovered the body of a person who fell from a boat in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said emergency crews responded around 3:45 p.m. after receiving reports that someone had fallen off a boat at the Tower Park Marina, just off Highway 12 and west of Lodi. The sheriff's boating unit, which was already in the area, quickly responded to the scene.

Despite immediate search efforts, the individual was later found deceased due to drowning, the sheriff's office said. The incident remains under investigation.

No further details about the victim's identity have been released at this time.

Tower Park Marina is a popular recreational spot in the delta.