Body of Stockton mother who went missing after dune buggy crash recovered, family says

The body of a missing Stockton mother was recovered from a canal after a dune buggy crash at the end of January, her family tells CBS Sacramento.

Lupita Ontiveros had been missing after the California Highway Patrol said a dune buggy crashed into the Delta-Mendota Canal near Highway 140 at Gravel Pit Road in Merced County on Jan. 28.

Lupita Lizbeth Zuniga Ontiveros GoFundMe

Officers said the dune buggy entered the canal at about 10 mph amid poor visibility caused by darkness and dust.

The driver, identified as 21-year-old Elixandro Naranjo Miranda, and two passengers were able to reach the bank of the canal and climb out, but Ontiveros was unaccounted for, officers said.

On Sunday, the Merced County sheriff's office said a body was recovered about seven miles from the crash site.

Though authorities have not released the identification, Ontiveros family told CBS Sacramento the body was hers. The family said the discovery brings a little closure, as it has been a long 10 days.

Miranda allegedly fled the scene of the crash and was arrested for felony hit and run resulting in death or injury, felony vandalism, and misdemeanor obstruction of a peace officer, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said.

The two other passengers were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, the CHP said.

Ontiveros leaves behind an 18-month-old daughter, according to her sister.