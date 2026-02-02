Community searches for Stockton mother missing after dune buggy crash in canal

A Stockton mother remains missing as family, friends, and community members have been searching for her in Merced County since last week.

The last time Lupita Lizbeth Zuniga Ontiveros' family saw her was Jan. 26. Judith Zuniga Ontiveros, Lupita's sister, said Lupita told her to take care of her 18-month old daughter, Deylani, as she was going out with her friends and had to "do them a favor" and that she'd be home by 12.

Lupita's been missing ever since, and people in the community who don't know the family have been joining a sunrise-to-sunset search party to help.

The family is asking the community for help through an online fundraiser to raise money for food, drinks, gas for volunteers, and to hire an attorney to help them in their search for Lupita.

"If you're out there, Lupita…I really miss you," Judith Zuniga Ontiveros said. "The baby's waiting for you. She's waiting for you to come back home to dance her to sleep like how you always did. I just want justice."

Maria Ortega came with her mother, Araceli, and her aunt, Olivia, to help search on Monday.

"We found out through social media and came out just to support the family and to help them any way we can, and if it was our family in this situation, we'd appreciate it," Ortega said.

Miguel Cornejo, who also helped in the search, found out about this through a TikTok video where he said he saw Lupita's mother, Ana Ontiveros, crying.

"I feel if it's my daughter in that situation, I can't imagine how I feel…I wish and I pray to God they can find Lupita soon," Cornejo said.

CBS Sacramento was told that the California Highway Patrol's Los Banos office is leading the investigation. Elixandro Naranjo Miranda, 21, was driving a dune buggy with three passengers that entered the Delta-Mendota canal, according to the CHP. Miranda allegedly fled the crash scene before law enforcement officials arrived but has since been arrested.

The CHP Los Banos said just after midnight on January 28, the Merced Communications Center broadcast a call of a dune buggy-style vehicle that entered the Delta-Mendota Canal near State Route 140 at Gravel Pit Road.

The CHP said the dune buggy entered a canal at about 10 mph amid poor visibility caused by darkness and dust. While Lupita remains unaccounted for, the rest were able to reach the canal bank.

CBS Sacramento reached out to CHP Los Banos and the Merced County Sheriff's Office but didn't hear back as of Monday evening.

Judith thinks her sister is still out there. She said the Merced County Sheriff's Office isn't currently letting divers go into the canal due to dangerous conditions.

"I would like to see the authorities finally give us the permission for the diver to go in," Judith said. "Because I know he's willing to take the risk. He said it once, he said it twice, and he will keep on saying it until they give him that permission."

The search continued through sunset on Monday as people from the community have been stopping by to offer prayers, hugs, and food. A group came on ATVs, and another brought his dog to scout out the area, as people are hoping the best for this family.

"I loved how she was really friendly with everyone," Judith said of her sister. "She wouldn't take no as an answer. She would always say yes to people because of how friendly she was. She was really confidential. She believed there was a good in everyone no matter how bad they are. She loved to go out. She loved her daughter mostly. I know she did and she still does. I know deep down in her heart she still does and I just want her back."