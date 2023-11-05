Body of driver missing after crashing into Sacramento River found downriver

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - The body of the driver who went missing after crashing into the Sacramento River last month was located on Saturday about four miles downriver from where the crash happened, according to the South Sacramento CHP.

On Oct. 27, officers responded to River Road, just south of Twin Cities Road, after a 2012 Ford crashed into the river shortly before 6 p.m.

The CHP said two of the three occupants, a 39-year-old man from Davis and a 47-year-old woman from Vacaville, escaped out of the vehicle and swam safely to shore.

The two people said the driver, a 35-year-old man from Antioch, could not get out of the vehicle.

Dive teams responded to the crash and towed the vehicle out the following day, but the driver was not found.

Authorities responded downriver, near the Ko-Ket Resort on Isleton Road, on Saturday and located the body, according to the CHP. This is nearly 30 miles south of the city of Sacramento.