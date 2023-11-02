Driver still missing after crashing into river south of Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - A driver is still missing after crashing into the Sacramento River north of Walnut Grove last week, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 5:50 p.m. on Friday, the CHP received a report that a 2012 Ford left the road and crashed into the river.

Officers learned the vehicle was traveling south on River Road, just south of Twin Cities Road, when it left the road, went down an embankment and crashed into the river, becoming fully submerged.

Two of the three occupants were able to get out of the vehicle and swim safely to shore, the CHP said. The two occupants, a 39-year-old man from Davis and a 47-year-old woman from Vacaville, said the driver was a 35-year-old man from Antioch.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department Dive Team and the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Department Dive Team responded to the crash Saturday and located the vehicle.

The vehicle was towed out of the water, but the CHP said the driver has not been located.