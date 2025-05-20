Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews recover body of missing fisherman from Sacramento River

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

WEST SACRAMENTO — The body of a missing fisherman was recovered from the Sacramento River, authorities said Tuesday.

Crews from the Sacramento Fire Department responded around 3:30 p.m. on Monday to the area of the river along Old River Road near the Sacramento Weir.

The fire department on Monday said the fisherman was in the area fishing with friends when he "went into the water, struggled to swim and then went under the surface and never came back up."

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office said that a dive team from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office assisted with the recovery.

The fisherman's name has not yet been released.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.