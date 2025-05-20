Crews recover body of missing fisherman from Sacramento River

WEST SACRAMENTO — The body of a missing fisherman was recovered from the Sacramento River, authorities said Tuesday.

Crews from the Sacramento Fire Department responded around 3:30 p.m. on Monday to the area of the river along Old River Road near the Sacramento Weir.

The fire department on Monday said the fisherman was in the area fishing with friends when he "went into the water, struggled to swim and then went under the surface and never came back up."

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office said that a dive team from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office assisted with the recovery.

The fisherman's name has not yet been released.