By CBS13 Staff

Body found floating in water at Discovery Park in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - Firefighters have recovered a body spotted floating in the water at Discovery Park.

First responders received several calls from people who had spotted the remains earlier Monday near the park's Garden Highway entrance. The age and gender of the person have yet to be released.

No further information was immediately available.

First published on March 20, 2023 / 6:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

