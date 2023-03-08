Body found in Colorado in 1970 identified as Modesto man

MODESTO — Human remains found in Colorado in 1970 have now been identified as those of a Modesto man thanks to genetic genealogy testing.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said the man was Gardner Paul Smith, who was born on September 22, 1930. No identification was made from DNA and fingerprints at the time the body was found.

However, last year, the previously extracted DNA went through genetic genealogy testing, which led to the identification of Smith, officials said.

Foul play was not expected.