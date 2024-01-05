Watch CBS News
Body found along road in San Joaquin County

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - Authorities are investigating after a body was found along a road in San Joaquin County.

At around 4 a.m. Friday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office received a call about a body that was discovered along the side of the road near the Durham Ferry Rd. and Chrismas Rd., the sheriff's department told CBS News Sacramento.

Chrisman Rd. was closed between Linne Rd. and Durham Ferry Rd, while sheriff's detectives process the scene and determine the victim's cause of death. 

The road is expected to remain closed until around 11 am - noon.

No further information about the incident has been released.

First published on January 5, 2024 / 9:51 AM PST

