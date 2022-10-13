Sacramento County Sheriff's release bodycam video of machete-wielding man shot during mental crisis

SACRAMENTO —The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has video from a body camera worn by a deputy who shot a machete-wielding man whose family says he was having a mental crisis.

The video, which includes narration, the original call to dispatch, and the body camera video, was posted on social media with an update that the incident is still under investigation. The deputy joined SCSO in 2018.

55-year-old Jaime Naranjo Bautista was in the middle of a mental health crisis, according to his wife, Elisa, and daughter, Shovan. The video released by SCSO, they said, was edited and cut short.

The video begins when the deputy is on his way to the 5400 block of Enrico Boulevard in response to a 911 call Elisa made, she said, to get her husband help.

When the deputy parks, 23 seconds go by before you hear the first shots; in total, five gunshots can be heard in the video.

Bautista is seen on video coming toward Elisa and the deputy with a machete in hand and his eyes covered. Elisa can be heard calling his name. She told CBS13 she was never in danger and her call to authorities was to keep her husband safe.

"He came out, and the cops said drop it, and he said, 'No, I'm tired.' They say I was in danger; I wasn't in danger." said Elisa.

Elisa said watching the video makes her angry because she believes her husband should still be alive.

CBS13 reached out to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office spokesperson on Wednesday but did not hear back.

The deputy involved in the shooting joined in 2018 and is now on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

The Sheriff's Office will conduct an internal investigation, and the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office and the Office of the Inspector General will also perform their reviews.