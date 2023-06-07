Bodies of two 22-year-old women recovered from Clavey River in Tuolumne County

TUOLUMNE COUNTY — Search crews recovered the bodies of two 22-year-old women from the Tuolumne River over the weekend, authorities said Tuesday.

According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office, one of the women was from Galt and had been missing since May 29 after she was swept downstream in the Clavey River.

An unmanned aerial vehicle spotted her deceased body in the water about 400 yards from the Clavey Bridge. Search and rescue crews are able to pull the body out of the water and take it to the bridge where a coroner took over the investigation.

As those crews were in the water, they received a report of the second woman, who failed to resurface after getting into the river above the waterfall at Rainbow Pools. She was swept away and her body was found under the Highway 120 bridge.

Neither woman's identity has officially been released.