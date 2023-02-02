30-year-old Bobi breaks record for world's oldest dog ever

A dog named Bobi who lives in Portugal has been declared as both the world's oldest living dog, and the world's oldest dog ever, Guinness World Records announced Thursday.

Born on May 11, 1992, Bobi is now 30 years and 267 days old, the Guinness World Records said. He is a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, a breed known for protecting livestock, according to the American Kennel Club. Rafeiro do Alentejo dogs have an average life expectancy of 12 to 14 years, Guinness said.

Bobi's age was verified by SIAC, a pet database authorized by the Portuguese government, Guinness said.

Say hello to Bobi, the oldest dog ever recorded by Guinness World Records at 30 years and 266 days! 🥰️ pic.twitter.com/xeTflsWTat — Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 2, 2023

Bobi is very calm and sociable, his family told Guinness, adding that he loves to be pet, enjoys playing with his four cat siblings, and likes to walk around the family's farm. Bobi can also be found relaxing by the fireplace on colder days.

Due to Bobi's old age, walking is difficult, his family told Guinness. They say his eyesight has worsened, and he often will bump into miscellaneous things.

"Bobi is special because looking at him is like remembering the people who were part of our family and unfortunately are no longer here, like my father, my brother, or my grandparents who have already left this world. Bobi represents those generations," the Costa family told Guinness.

The previous record-holder for oldest dog ever was Bluey, an Australian cattle-dog who lived to be 29 years and 5 months old, Guinness said.