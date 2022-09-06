Boarded-up Sacramento church already damaged in fire burns down in 2nd fire
SACRAMENTO – A boarded-up church on the grid in Sacramento was damaged again in another fire on Tuesday morning.
Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene near 15th and T streets just before 10 a.m.
Firefighters say the single-story church was already boarded up from a previous fire that had damaged the building.
Crews quickly searched the building, found no one inside, then went on the defensive to keep the flames from spreading. A second alarm was also called.
The fire was kept away from an apartment complex right next door.
Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.
