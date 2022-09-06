Boarded-up Sacramento church already damaged in fire burns down in 2nd fire

SACRAMENTO – A boarded-up church on the grid in Sacramento was damaged again in another fire on Tuesday morning.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene near 15th and T streets just before 10 a.m.

Incident info: Structure fire/ 15th & T Street. Boarded- up single story church that had suffered a previous fire. 2-alarms to handle. Crews did a quick search to confirm no victims then transitioned to a defensive fire due to the hazards associated with the impact from the pic.twitter.com/Alu48vn5HP — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) September 6, 2022

Firefighters say the single-story church was already boarded up from a previous fire that had damaged the building.

Crews quickly searched the building, found no one inside, then went on the defensive to keep the flames from spreading. A second alarm was also called.

The fire was kept away from an apartment complex right next door.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.