Watch CBS News
Local News

Boarded-up Sacramento church already damaged in fire burns down in 2nd fire

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Smoke rises from fire in Sacramento
Smoke rises from fire in Sacramento 00:15

SACRAMENTO – A boarded-up church on the grid in Sacramento was damaged again in another fire on Tuesday morning.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene near 15th and T streets just before 10 a.m.

Firefighters say the single-story church was already boarded up from a previous fire that had damaged the building.

Crews quickly searched the building, found no one inside, then went on the defensive to keep the flames from spreading. A second alarm was also called.

The fire was kept away from an apartment complex right next door.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on September 6, 2022 / 11:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.