Big traffic backup on I-80 in Vacaville after crash spills tomatoes all over road
VACAVILLE – A big mess of spilled tomatoes has traffic severely backed up along Interstate 80 through Vacaville on Monday morning.
The crash happened just after 5 a.m. near the Davis Street offramp.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a big rig that was hauling tomatoes eastbound crashed into the center divide.
Tomatoes have spilled all over the freeway and multiple lanes are blocked on both the eastbound and westbound sides.
Drivers should avoid the area if at all possible due to significant delays.
