Big traffic backup on I-80 in Vacaville after crash spills tomatoes all over road

VACAVILLE – A big mess of spilled tomatoes has traffic severely backed up along Interstate 80 through Vacaville on Monday morning.

TRAFFIC ALERT: crash involving big-rig hauling tomatoes. Multiple lanes closed WB and EB I-80 near Davis Street in Vacaville, Solano County. Motorists are advised to expect delays and use alternate routes if possible. Click on Caltrans QuickMap for more: https://t.co/cipKtcthIE — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) August 29, 2022

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. near the Davis Street offramp.

Tomatoes have spilled all over I-80 in Vacaville. CHP Solano

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a big rig that was hauling tomatoes eastbound crashed into the center divide.

Tomatoes have spilled all over the freeway and multiple lanes are blocked on both the eastbound and westbound sides.

Drivers should avoid the area if at all possible due to significant delays.