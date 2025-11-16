Big rig driver killed in crash on Interstate 80 near Truckee

The California Highway Patrol said a big rig crash on Interstate 80 near the state line left one person dead on Sunday.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-80, east of Hirschdale Road, around 1:20 a.m.

According to the CHP, the big rig driver drifted to the right onto the shoulder and crashed into the guardrail. The big rig then partially descended down the dirt embankment, which caused the cab to overturn onto its roof.

The CHP said the big rig partially blocked the lanes while it was suspended on the embankment.

The CHP said the driver of the big rig died in the crash. He has only been identified as a 45-year-old man.