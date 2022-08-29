Watch CBS News
Local News

Bicyclist left with serious injuries after being struck by SUV in Modesto

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS13 News AM News Update - 8/29/22
CBS13 News AM News Update - 8/29/22 03:23

MODESTO – A bicyclist has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by an SUV in Modesto late Monday morning.

Modesto police say the incident happened around 10:45 a.m. near Yosemite Boulevard and Parry Avenue.

Officers say a woman was driving an SUV eastbound when the bicyclist reportedly entered the roadway. The bicyclist was then struck by the SUV.

It's unclear why the bicyclist entered the roadway in the path of the vehicle.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 29, 2022 / 2:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.