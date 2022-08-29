Bicyclist left with serious injuries after being struck by SUV in Modesto

MODESTO – A bicyclist has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by an SUV in Modesto late Monday morning.

Modesto police say the incident happened around 10:45 a.m. near Yosemite Boulevard and Parry Avenue.

Officers say a woman was driving an SUV eastbound when the bicyclist reportedly entered the roadway. The bicyclist was then struck by the SUV.

It's unclear why the bicyclist entered the roadway in the path of the vehicle.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene.