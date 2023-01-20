Bicyclist killed in crash near Plumas Lake Golf Club in Yuba County
MARYSVILLE — Authorities are investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle in Yuba County on Thursday.
The collision happened at around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Feather River Boulevard and Country Club Road. This area is south of Marysville and on the west side of the Plumas Lake Golf Club.
The Yuba County Sheriff's Office said the driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and was cooperating.
The bicyclist has not yet been identified. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
