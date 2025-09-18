Benicia water pipeline damaged; residents and businesses told to conserve

Officials in the city of Benicia urged all residents, businesses, schools and other facilities to significantly curtail their water usage, after a water pipeline was damaged Wednesday.

Around 5:30 p.m., the city announced on social media that a Stage 4 "Critical Water Shortage" emergency was declared. The community of 26,000 people in Solano County is urged to reduce water usage by 40%.

Officials said the order was prompted by damage to the city's main drinking water transmission line in the area of Goodyear Road and Morrow Lane. In response, the city is relying on its secondary water source at Lake Herman.

Traffic in the area of the damaged pipeline is being detoured to Parish Road amid repair efforts.

During the shortage, the community is urged to stop all non-essential outdoor water use, including car washing and filling of swimming pools. Residents are also urged to keep showers to five minutes or less and to only run dishwashers and washing machines with full loads.

In March 2023, the city declared a similar water shortage alert after the pipeline was damaged near Interstate 680 and Gold Hill Road when a hillside collapsed. Officials said the two incidents are not connected.

At Luca's Bar and Grill in Benicia, owner Jan Luca said Thursday he's already feeling the effects.

"We are no longer offering water unless the customer asks for it," Luca explained.

City Manager Sarah Shawky urged residents to conserve as much as possible.

"Some examples would be to reduce your shower to five minutes," Shawky said. "Limit or eliminate your outdoor irrigation. Please don't fill up your pool. Just do what you can to conserve water."

She added that Lake Herman holds about a 30-day supply at full use, but conservation could help extend that timeline.

Officials said water from the lake may have an earthy taste or smell due to natural compounds, but it is safe to drink and meets all state and federal water quality standards. Still, some residents are uneasy about relying on Lake Herman again.

"Everyone knows Lake Herman doesn't have the best water. You can go down there and see it for yourself," said Matt Jones, a Benicia resident.

The cause of the new damage hasn't been disclosed, and it was not immediately known when repairs would be completed.