Benefit concert in Stockton promotes healing after deadly mass shooting

Nearly three months after a deadly mass shooting shook the city of Stockton, killing four people and injuring 13 others, the community is continuing its path toward healing.

On Saturday night, local group Stockton Stand Up hosted a benefit concert honoring the victims and supporting families impacted by gun violence.

"It was a night of unity and healing," organizers said, as faith leaders, community members, and grieving families gathered to send a clear message: enough is enough.

The pain from November's mass shooting remains fresh for many.

"When innocent kids, innocent children are getting shot, we have to stand up and say enough is enough," said Ricky Anicas, evangelist at No Limits Revival Center.

Among those in attendance was Julia Arista, the mother of Susano Archuleta, one of the four victims killed in the shooting.

"It's love that's going to take this city," Arista said. "It's God's love that's going to break any stronghold, violence, death, murder."

Despite her grief, Arista says she chooses forgiveness while still calling for justice.

"I want justice the right way," she said. "But I also forgive those kids that hurt my son because I don't know their background. I don't know if they even have love at home. I want them to know that I forgive them and I hope they get the love that they need."

Earlier this month, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office announced investigators recovered two vehicles believed to be connected to the November shooting.

Authorities say the vehicles have been processed for evidence, including DNA collection and comparison. So far, no arrests have been made.

Organizers say accountability, healing, and faith are exactly why they hosted the event.

Anicas, also a Christian hip-hop artist, recently released a new song titled "Stockton Stand Up," inspired by the tragedy and aimed at addressing gang violence in the city.

"God put it on my heart to stand up and fight back," he said.

He added that healing must come first.

"Wounds need to be acknowledged and hearts need to be restored before we can even take a stand."

For Arista, change begins at home.

"That looks like every mother telling their children that they love them," she said. "Every mother showing their children how they love them because sometimes that's all they need."

Organizers say all proceeds raised from the concert will go directly toward Stockton Stand Up's community messaging.