Person struck, killed by vehicle in North Sacramento

Roads reopen after deadly crash in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Roads are back open in North Sacramento after a deadly crash Wednesday evening.

Sacramento said, just after 6 p.m., a vehicle struck a pedestrian near Bell and Norwood avenues.

Exactly what led up to the collision is unclear, but police said the pedestrian was rushed to the hospital and later died.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers, police said. No arrests are expected.

No details about the person who was struck and killed have been released.

Investigators kept roads closed in the immediate area of the crash closed through the night. The roads were back fully open by around midnight.