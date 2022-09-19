Here's a list of Bed Bath & Beyond stores set to close so far

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO's death being investigated New York City medical examiner investigating death of Bed Bath & Beyond CFO 00:26

Bed Bath & Beyond shares continue to slump on news that the retailer is closing stores nationwide. The stock fell nearly 1% on Monday to $7.95, down sharply from $15 at the beginning of the year.

Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would close 150 of its roughly 1,000 stores in a move designed to cut costs and free up cash.

"Our immediate focus is on supporting our teams, growing the business, making sure our stores, customers and partners are supported and improving returns to shareholders," the company said in a statement Friday to CBS MoneyWatch.

The home goods store posted a list of 56 stores that will be shuttered, ranging from stores in Arizona to Washington state. Those stores will start closing soon "and continue over the next few months," the company said. The company didn't disclose when it would announce the remaining stores set to close.

While Bed Bath & Beyond has become a "meme stock" after attracting the favor of amateur investors, its shares have plunged 47% this year amid declining revenue, widening losses and the defection of a prominent investor. In August, Ryan Cohen, the billionaire founder of online pet food company Chewy, sold his stake of 7.7 million shares, spurring a selloff.

Shocking death

Investors were also rattled earlier this month when its chief financial officer, Gustavo Arnal, died after falling from a luxury skyscraper in downtown Manhattan. The New York City medical examiner's office ruled his death a suicide.

In the meantime, Bed Bath & Beyond is focusing on shoring up its financials, with GlobalData analyst Neil Saunders describing them as "in a parlous state."

"The past few years of poor strategy have caused severe financial pain, and the scars will be borne in around 150 store closures and a curtailment of refurbishment programs," he said in a recent research note about the closures. "These actions are necessary, but they underline that before the group can advance it will need to take several steps back."

Analysts at Wedbush Securities said one way the retailer can generate more cash is to sell off its baby clothing division Buy Buy Baby, which could bring in between $630 million and $910 million.

"Selling Baby might buy the company enough time to right its ship and ease vendor concerns, but it does not fundamentally change the negative outlook for the core business, which is burning cash and losing resonance with customers," Wedbush said in a recent note.

Below is a list of the Bed Bath & Beyond stores that are closing:

Arizona

Interstate 17 & Carefree Highway in Phoenix

Interstate 19 & Irvington in Tucson

California

9918 Mission Gorge Road in Santee

1140 Hilltop Drive in Redding

75 Lakewood Center Mall in Lakewood

2601 Larkspur Landing Circle in Larkspur

39421 10th Street West in Palmdale

15555 East 14th Street, Suite 240 in San Leandro

201 East Magnolia Blvd in Burbank

117 General Stilwell Drive in Marina

Connecticut

Ridgeway Shopping Center in Stamford

850 Hartford Turnpike in Waterford

Florida

Sawgrass in Sunrise

111 Towne Center Blvd in Sanford

Georgia

Presidential Market Center in Snellville

Johns Creek in Suwanee

Iowa

1522 Flammang Drive in Waterloo

2475 N.W. Arterial in Dubuque

Illinois

Gurnee Mills Mall in Gurnee

915 East Golf Road in Schaumburg

Fairview Center in Fairview Heights

Carbondale University Mall in Carbondale

2850 Plainfield Road in Joliet

Kankakee in Bourbonnais

Louisiana

2900 Meadow Creek Drive in Bossier City

Massachusetts



35 Highland Avenue in Seekonk

8B Allstate Road Suite 1 in Dorchester

Granite Heights in Milford

Michigan

31075 Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills

Northville Retail Center in Northville

Green Ridge Square in Walker

50551 Waterside Drive in Chesterfield

9050 Highland Road White in Lake Township

Minnesota

3959 Second Street South in St. Cloud

North Carolina

The Arboretum in Charlotte

Nevada

195 Los Altos Pkwy in Sparks

New Jersey

34 E Ridgewood Ave in Paramus NJ 07652

Mount Olive in Flanders

13 Route 9 South in Manalapan

New York

Orange Plaza in Middletown

500 East Sandford Blvd in Mt. Vernon

4805 Commercial Drive in New Hartford

73 Centre Drive Suite 100 in Plattsburgh

251 Airport Plaza Blvd in Farmingdale

Ohio

Bridgewater Falls in Hamilton

Colerain in Cincinnati

10027 Fremont Pike in Perrysburg

4020 Milan Road, Unit 910 in Sandusky

Oregon

2780 SW Cedar Hills Blvd in Beaverton

Pennsylvania

70 E. Wynnewood Blvd in Wynnewood

Puerto Rico

Plaza Del Sol in Bayamon

Texas

3201 Lawrence Road Suite A in Wichita Falls

Central Mall in Port Arthur

Virginia

135 Shoppers Way NW in Christiansburg

532 Fort Evans Road in Leesburg

Washington

Lakewood Towne Center in Lakewood