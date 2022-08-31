Bed Bath & Beyond to cut workers and close 150 stores

Bed Bath & Beyond on Wednesday said it is cutting 20% of its corporate and supply-chain staff and closing 150 poor-performing stores as it seeks to cut costs amid a sales slump. Shares of the company fell 9% in pre-market trading.

The company also said it has lined up $500 million in new financing, including a $375 million loan. It also announced plans to sell more shares to the public, with the proceeds directed toward paying down debt.

Bed Bath & Beyond has been struggling with declining sales and mounting losses as consumers have shifted to competitors. Earlier this year, GlobalData analyst Neil Saunders noted in a research report that the chain's stores are "rather messy and lack basic merchandising discipline." While its shares had attracted meme-stock traders, the retailer lost one of its big investors earlier this month when Ryan Cohen, the billionaire founder of online pet food company Chewy, sold his stake.

Bed Bath & Beyond said it will also streamline its store brands by discontinuing three of its nine labels: Haven, Wild Sage and Studio 3B.

The company has almost 1,000 locations, which means that it will be shuttering about 15% of its stores, according to FactSet.