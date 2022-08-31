Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Bed Bath & Beyond to cut workers and close 150 stores

By Aimee Picchi

/ MoneyWatch

Bed Bath & Beyond stock plummets
Bed Bath & Beyond stock plummets after "meme stock" trading fallout 04:51

Bed Bath & Beyond on Wednesday said it is cutting 20% of its corporate and supply-chain staff and closing 150 poor-performing stores as it seeks to cut costs amid a sales slump. Shares of the company fell 9% in pre-market trading. 

The company also said it has lined up $500 million in new financing, including a $375 million loan. It also announced plans to sell more shares to the public, with the proceeds directed toward paying down debt.

Bed Bath & Beyond has been struggling with declining sales and mounting losses as consumers have shifted to competitors. Earlier this year, GlobalData analyst Neil Saunders noted in a research report that the chain's stores are "rather messy and lack basic merchandising discipline." While its shares had attracted meme-stock traders, the retailer lost one of its big investors earlier this month when Ryan Cohen, the billionaire founder of online pet food company Chewy, sold his stake.

Bed Bath & Beyond said it will also streamline its store brands by discontinuing three of its nine labels: Haven, Wild Sage and Studio 3B.

The company has almost 1,000 locations, which means that it will be shuttering about 15% of its stores, according to FactSet.

First published on August 31, 2022 / 9:13 AM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.