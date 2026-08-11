Bear, 2 cubs spotted in Auburn as Placer County bear sightings continue

A mother bear and her two cubs were spotted Tuesday in Auburn, marking the latest after a string of recent bear sightings across western Placer County.

The Auburn Police Department said the bears were seen near Lincoln Way and Russell Road.

"A friendly reminder to our neighbors: We live in bear country! Please keep an eye on your surroundings, secure garbage and food sources, and bring pets and other animals inside if a bear is in the area," Auburn police wrote on social media, noting that bear sightings are not uncommon for the area.

The sighting follows recent bear reports in nearby cities in western Placer County including Lincoln, Rocklin and Roseville.

In Lincoln, police said a bear was reported several times Friday in the Sun City Lincoln Hills community, with sightings reported between Wagon Wheel Lane and Overland Lane. Its last reported location was near Oak Tree Lane and Highway 193.

Rocklin police also issued an alert last week after a bear was reported near Argonaut Avenue, Sweetwater Drive and Aiken Dairy Road. The following day, several reports came in from Roseville residents who spotted a bear near Foothills Boulevard between Blue Oaks and Pleasant Grove boulevards.

It remains unclear whether the reports in Auburn, Lincoln, Rocklin and Roseville involve any of the same animals.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has been notified of the recent sightings and has been monitoring bear activity in the region.

Wildlife officials have noted that this time of year can bring increased bear activity as mother bears push their cubs out on their own, sometimes sending younger bears into areas they would not normally go.

Bears that wander into residential areas will often eventually leave on their own, officials said.