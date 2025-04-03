Bay Area man arrested after found with stolen items from Rocklin camera store, police say

Arrest made in connection to Rocklin camera store burglary, police say

Arrest made in connection to Rocklin camera store burglary, police say

Arrest made in connection to Rocklin camera store burglary, police say

ROCKLIN – A Bay Area man has been arrested for being in possession of items stolen from a Rocklin camera store last month, police said.

The Rocklin Police Department said on Thursday that 50-year-old Ahmad Haikal, who is from Bay Point, was arrested at his home on Wednesday and booked into Placer County Jail.

The police department said Haikal was in possession of items that were stolen from Action Camera in Rocklin in March.

Haikal then posted the items online and the business recognized the items.

At this time, it's not known if Haikal was associated with the break-in but he was booked into jail for being in possession of the stolen items.

Surveillance video showed a large group of thieves smashing their way into Action Camera on Granite Drive around 4:30 a.m. on March 13.

Police said after reviewing surveillance video, they counted 10 suspects.