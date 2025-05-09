Watch CBS News
Bay Area man accused of engaging in sexual acts with Ceres minor

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
CERES — Ceres police said Friday that officers arrested a Bay Area man who faces multiple charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Pittsburg resident Christopher Rios, 27, was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center following a six-month-long investigation that began when a 16-year-old girl's mother "discovered suspicious messages on her daughter's social media accounts," police said.

Rios allegedly had traveled from Walnut Creek to Ceres to engage in sexual acts with the girl in exchange for cash and vape pens. Ceres police said it was also discovered that sexually explicit photos were exchanged through social media.

Law enforcement officials located and arrested Rios in Walnut Creek. Ceres police said there is no indication of additional victims but urged anyone with information to come forward.

