Bay Area police arrest suspected Lego theft ring leader; $6,000 in stolen toys found

Authorities in the North Bay have arrested a Lake County man on multiple charges, including organized retail theft, for allegedly leading a fencing operation that stole thousands of dollars in Lego sets from stores.

According to Santa Rosa Police, 39-year-old Robert Lopez was arrested Monday at his home on Spyglass Road in the community of Hidden Valley Lake, following an investigation that started in September.

Police said Lopez was directing others to steal expensive Lego sets and purchasing the stolen property at a reduced price to turn around and resell, along with selling mini figurines at inflated prices. Detectives reviewed digital evidence, conducted surveillance and collaborated with retail theft investigators from Target and Walmart as part of the investigation.

When detectives served a search warrant at the home, detectives said they found tens of thousands of Lego pieces throughout the home, which they described as a "large-scale operation".

"The living room was filled with tubs, bins, and desks covered in loose LEGO pieces, along with numerous unopened boxes of new LEGO sets," police said in a statement. "In the kitchen, thousands more pieces were scattered, and hundreds of disassembled LEGO minifigures were found with bodies separated from heads, which were neatly organized by facial expression."

Lego sets and pieces that Santa Rosa police were seized from the home of Robert Lopez of Hidden Valley Lake in Lake County on Oct. 13, 2025. Santa Rosa Police Department

Lego sets, assembled minifigures, large tubs of loose pieces and packaging were also found in the hallway and garage of the home, police said. The estimated value of the stolen items is more than $6,000.

Detectives said they also located a safe which contained ammunition, high-capacity magazines and two firearms, including a pump-action pistol-grip shotgun with a collapsable stock loaded with a drum-style magazine, along with a loaded assault rifle with a high-capacity magazine. A loaded handgun was also found in a lockbox in Lopez's bedroom.

According to police, Lopez is a convicted felon who is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms and / or ammunition.

Lopez was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on multiple counts, including organized retail theft, receiving stolen property, conspiracy and three counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Police said in a statement that detectives are continuing to investigate to identify additional suspects and are working to determine which stores the Lego toys were stolen from.