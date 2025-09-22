Magnitude 4.3 earthquake near Berkeley shakes Bay Area overnight

An earthquake struck the East Bay early Monday morning, with shaking felt in much of the Bay Area.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 2:56 a.m. about a mile east of Berkeley on the Hayward Fault, at a depth of 4.7 miles. Initial reports had the magnitude at 4.6, but was later downgraded to 4.3.

Map of earthquake that struck the Berkeley area on the morning of Sep. 22, 2025. CBS

Visitors to the USGS website from throughout the region, particularly the East Bay, reported feeling the quake. Shaking was reportedly felt as far as the Central Valley and the Monterey Bay area.

"We definitely live in earthquake country, here in California. This is a very typical earthquake for what we would expect in the Bay Area, on one of our major faults," UC Berkeley seismologist Angie Lux told CBS News Bay Area.

Lux has worked on the development of the earthquake early warning system, which sent out an alert following Monday morning's earthquake.

There are no immediate reports of significant damage or injuries.

In a statement to CBS News Bay Area, BART said systemwide track inspections were being conducted and that the agency does not expect major delays due to the quake.